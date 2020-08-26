, 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

He was a Christian of the Baptist Faith, a member of the Providence Baptist Church in Brooks, Kentucky, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, a retiree from General Electric in Louisville, Kentucky, with over 37 years of service, member of Valley Lodge #411 F. and A.M. in Valley Station, Kentucky, dual membership in the Order of the Eastern Star, Zoneton Chapter # 576 and Burkesville Chapter #380, and held many offices in the Eastern Star, both statewide and local.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Glenda Lee (Norris) Flowers, a grandson, Simon Woodrow Gosser, siblings, Edith Evans, Julia Ayres, Mary Garner, Louise Hambrick, Alberta Murray, Bill Flowers, Viola Braswell and John Flowers.

He is survived by his wife, Jaqueline (Clark) Sims Flowers, Louisville; daughter, Portia K. Flowers, of Burkesville, Kentucky; grandson, Samuel Wayne (Sarah) Gosser of Russell Springs, Kentucky; one sister, Helen Hardin of Burkesville, Kentucky, Several other relatives also survive.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary W. Hardin and Bro. Sam Peabody officiating. Burial was in the Modoc Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky, with military honors by Monticello D.A.V. Chapter #105.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kosair Charities or St. Judes Children’s Hospital in Wayne’s Memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Hershel Wayne Flowers