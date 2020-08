Israel Jacinto Raymundo, infant son of Ricardo Rafael and Eulalia Raymundo Lopez, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a half sister, Veronica Raymundo, and a half-brother, Josue Raymundo.

Services were held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at United Pentecostal Church, with Minister Pascual Velasquez officiating. Burial was in the Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.