Michael Ferguson honored with name in Vietnam Veterans In Memory Program





Albany and Clinton County has been home to a tremendous number of “Hometown Heroes”, as can be attested to by the banners that hang from utility poles through Albany that honor local citizens who have served in our armed forces.

One of those Hometown Heroes has been the recipient of yet another level of recognition for his service with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Michael “Mike” Ferguson has been chosen to be posthumously honored as an inductee into the In Memory program for 2020.

A program sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the organization that also sponsors the mobile Vietnam Wall that travels across the nation for public viewing, the In Memory program honors Vietnam veterans whose lives were cut short as a result of their service after they returned home from Vietnam.

Ferguson, who passed away in October 2018, is one of 10 Kentuckians who were inducted into the In Memory Program for 2020.

Originally, Ferguson’s induction would have been honored during a ceremony held in Washington, D.C. this summer, but after one postponement due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was canceled completely for 2020.

Ferguson, who was the son of Jay and Dot Ferguson, was the fourth oldest of eight children.

A 1965 graduate of Clinton County High School, he was married to Gloria Jean Norris Ferguson shortly after graduating.

As a member of the In Memory program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Ferguson has a web page through that organization that gives a brief bio sketch of his life, as well as his service with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

According to that information, Ferguson served in the Army, 101st Airborne, from 1968 to 1970.

In addition, that bio information notes:

“He was combat wounded while in Vietnam for which he received the Purple Heart and other medals for his fearless and courageous service. He returned home to heal and later went to vocational school…learning to be an electrician and plumber. His self-employment business, known as “Mr. Electrician” was blessed with lots of work and he helped many families and businesses in his hometown for more than 30 years.

“Mike enjoyed life! He built his and Gloria’s dream home, loved taking his 1968 Firebird to car shows with friends, riding horses, working on his farm and spending time with friends and family.

What Mike would most want to be remembered for, besides his love for his family, friends and country… his love for the Lord Jesus Christ and the church he was a member of, Clear Fork Baptist Church, Albany Kentucky. Before being drafted into the Army, Mike became a Christian by asking The Lord Jesus Christ to save him from his sins. In 1979, he became a deacon and loved serving in that and other church positions until his sudden passing on October 24, 2018. Mike always believed and said The Lord allowed him to return from Vietnam so that he could serve the Lord, in his church, community and personal life and he faithfully did just that.

Mike was a great, faithful and loyal Christian man, husband, brother, friend, proud Vietnam Veteran and prayer warrior who loved the Lord and others.

Ferguson’s personal biography affiliated with this honor, can be viewed at:

https://www.vvmf.org/Honor-Roll/500047/Michael-Jay-Ferguson/

According to a press release provided by the organization, Ferguson is one of 10 Kentuckians who will be honored during the 2020 In Memory program.

The organization plans to hold a virtual ceremony for 2020, which can be viewed on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund/

The ceremony is slated to be held September 26, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. central time.

On its web page, the organization also explains how the families and friends of Vietnam veterans who have passed away can apply for and nominate names to be included in the In Memory program.

A family friend of Michael Ferguson, Kimberly Cross Ferrill, told the Clinton County News about Ferguson being honored in the program for 2020.

“I hope this will bring awareness to this program and other families can and will add their loved ones to this memorial,” Ferrill told the Clinton County News last week.

“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight. Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.

While combat injuries were suffered by many of those fighting in Vietnam, as was the case with Ferguson, many soldiers were also affected by the use of a herbicide referred to as “Agent Orange.”

The first ever Agent Orange Awareness Day was recently observed on August 10, 2020.

According to the organization, August 10, 1961 is thought to be the first day that the herbicide, known as Agent Orange, was sprayed in Vietnam.

“The Vietnam War may be over, but the battle continues for many Vietnam veterans. Nearly three million service members served in Vietnam and most returned home. But since then, thousands of Vietnam veterans have fought illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure. This deadly toxin has impacted the lives of thousands of veterans and their families, but is largely unknown to most Americans.”

The plaque that honors these veterans was dedicated as a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004. It reads: In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.

The In Memory program was created in 1993 and has since honored more than 4,700 veterans. For more information on the In Memory program or to apply to have your loved one honored in 2021, please visit: www.vvmf.org/inmemory.

{Editor’s note: The Clinton County News would like to express its gratitude to Kimberly Cross Ferrill for alerting us to this development about the service of Michael Ferguson, and providing background information about him and about the In Memory program.}