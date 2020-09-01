, 63, of Cookeville, Tennessee, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Signature of Putnam, Cookeville, Tennessee.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph Warinner and the late Louise Denney Warinner.

She is survived by one daughter, Sharolyn Felissa Perez, of Albany; one son, Jonathan Christopher Jones, of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters, Jeanette Bell, Shelia (Clint) Marcum, and Annetta (Carlos) Collins; one brother, Johnny (Betty) Warinner, all of Albany; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, September 2, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Smith officiating. Burial was in the Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Sharon Florella Jones