, 98, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Monticello, Kentucky.

She was a member of Lands Chapel United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Luttrell, and a daughter, Hazel Davis Luttrell.

She is survived by four daughters, Dott (Harry Lee) Miller, of North Carolina, Rebecca (David) Powell, Louisville, Kentucky, Janie (Terry) White, of Monticello, Kentucky and Donna (Mark Southard) Stearns, Louisville, Kentucky; one son, Eddie (Wanda) Luttrell, Lewisburg, Kentucky; one half-brother, Marvin (Phyllis) Upchurch, of Monticello, Kentucky; one half-sister, Ruth Upchurch (Vernon) Wooldridge, of Columbia, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, September 1, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial was in the Lands Chapel Cememtery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Arlee Luttrell