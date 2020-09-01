Mary E. Brummett Fulton, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Brummett, and a brother, Dwight Brummett and an adopted grandchild, Bobby Claborn.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie Fulton; adopted grandchildren, Debbie Claborn, Stacy Stearns, Kaylee Stearns, Dawson Stearns.

Services were held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns and Bro. Don Davis officiating. Burial was in the Burchett Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.