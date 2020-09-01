, 80, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Irwin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Victor (Ronnie) Irwin, of Somerse, Kentucky, and Phillip (Joyce) Irwin, of Albany, Kentucky; one sister, Sarah Troyer, of Indiana; one grandchild, Butch (Hailey) Irwin of Albany.

A graveside service was held Friday, August 28, 2020, with Bro. Jim England officiating, followed by burial in the Brumley Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Donna B. Irwin