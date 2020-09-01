Collins explains voter choices for November general election

The November general election is, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, is now just two months away and state officials have laid out voting criteria and guidelines for voters to follow in this fall’s important federal election cycle.

Last week, Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins took to social media to inform the public about the election procedures for the upcoming general balloting and also presented the detailed information to the Clinton County News to inform readers about the voting procedures that have been handed down by state officials.

Collins said, “This is, in detail, how the upcoming General Election will be conducted pursuant to Statement of Emergency 31 KAR 4:19E.

“Mail-in absentees can be requested starting now. You can call and request an application or you can go online to the State Board of Elections portal and request one. Ballots will be mailed out in mid-September. The last day to request an absentee ballot (mail-in voting) is October 9. After this date, you cannot request a ballot be mailed to you. Once you receive your ballot in the mail, you cannot change your mind and vote in person. Ballots can be mailed or dropped off at the County Clerk’s office.

“Starting October 13, in-person early voting will begin. This is early voting, not absentee voting. Everyone can vote during this time, no excuse required. This will take place from October 13 through November 2, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Early voting will take place at the Welcome Center in Albany. This is the building next to King of Kings Pizza (on U.S. 127 Business north).

“Before I go into detail about Election Day, I want to stress that I pushed for all precincts to be open; however, our old voting machines are now considered outdated and must be updated to be in compliance with the state regulation that says all counties must have a “paper audit trail.” The State Board of Elections is providing us with a few new machines, but not enough to open all precincts. With that being said, there will be three (3) locations to vote on Election Day. Anyone, regardless of what precinct you normally vote in, will be able to vote either the Welcome Center, the Community Center, or the South Kentucky RECC building from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

“Early voting and Election Day results will be announced on the night of November 3. Mail-in absentee vote results and final results will be announced Friday, November 6, at 4 p.m. This is statewide.”

Collins noted that old voting machines were all digital and did not include a physical paper ballot but new machines can accept up to 300 ballots with a “physical paper ballot” to verify each vote cast.

“I had to make these election plans to be in compliance with the regulations set by the Secretary of State and Governor. My staff and I will make sure we do everything possible to make this election successful! Thank you for your patience and understanding during all of this,” Collins concluded.

More details will be published about the election in the coming weeks.

Anyone with questions about this year’s voting procedures, voter registration deadlines, etc. or to request a paper mail-in ballot may call the Clinton County Clerk’s office at 387-5943 or go to GoVoteKY.com for absentee mail-in ballot portal.