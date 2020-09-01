Fiscal court approves road equipment purchase at special meeting last week

Clinton Fiscal Court held a special meeting last Thursday, August 27, with four members present and only one item of business on the agenda.

The meeting was for the purpose of opening bids on a tractor with rotary cutter for the county’s road department.

Only one bid on the equipment was received.

The court, on a motion by magistrate Ray Marcum, seconded by Jerry Lowhorn, voted to approve the lone bid submitted by Wright Implement of Bowling Green. Magistrates Terry Buster and Mickey Riddle also voted in favor. Magistrates Gary Ferguson and Johnny Russell were not present for the call session.

The total price for both pieces of equipment, with the motion stipulating the warranty would begin upon delivery, is $114,354.85.

The tractor bid itself was $84,818.05 with the rotary cutter at $29,536.80.

The county is in the process of trying to upgrade its equipment in the road and other departments to replace older, costly equipment now in use.

With no other items of business on the agenda, the meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, September 17, at 5 p.m.