80-year old dies after being struck by car on Hwy. 558

An 80 year old Clinton County woman was killed last Wednesday, August 26, when she was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 558.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Donna Irwin, of Albany, was killed when she was attempting to cross the road and was struck by a vehicle being operated by Jason Gilbert, 41, also of Albany.

Gilbert was unable to stop when Irwin entered the path of the vehicle, according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to Post 15 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Nick Hale, the accident occurred about seven miles northeast of Albany at about 11:12 a.m.

Irwin was transported to The Medical Center – Albany by the Clinton County EMS, where she was pronounced deceased by the Clinton County Coroner.

Gilbert and a passenger, Sierra Malloy of Albany, were both wearing seat belts and were not injured.

Sergeant Randall Honeycutt investigated the collision, and was assisted by other members of Kentucky State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Emergency Management and Albany Fire Department.