The cattleman’s association will be having a cooking event this Friday, September 11, at Albany Building Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., serving beef burgers and steak sandwiches. All donations received will go towards the purchase of this vehicle. For further information on how to make private donations, contact Steve Peddicord at 606-688-4492 or see any Twin Lakes Cattlemen’s Association member for more information.