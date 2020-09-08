McWhorter appointed head of Nuclear Medicine at Brooke Army Hospital

Dr. Nathan McWhorter, pictured above in a hospital lab, has been appointed head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Upon completing a two year fellowship in Nuclear Medicine in May 2018, Dr. McWhorter was promoted to Lt. Colonel. Brooke Army Hospital is the medical training center for all personnel from all branches of service from medics to doctors.

Dr. McWhorter and staff were all awarded Assistant Professorships in Nuclear Medicine from the Uniformed Services University because of their dual role as instructors and practitioners of medicine. Brooke Army Hospital is not only a teaching/training hospital, but also noted for the treatments occurring there.

Dr. McWhorter advises his department is currently researching stress fracture imaging, and also involved in research and treatment of breast cancer and cancers of the endocrine and neurological systems. In addition, the Nuclear Medicine Department is also working on utilizing PET imaging to assist in treatment of brain injuries sustained in combat.

Theranostics is considered the new age cancer treatment taking place with Brooke Army Hospital and its Nuclear Medicine Department among the leading hospitals working in this field.

Dr. McWhorter is a 1989 graduate of Clinton Co. High and received his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University and his doctorate degree at Pikeville Medical College. He is married to the former Jennifer Bertram from Marrowbone, Kentucky. Nathan and Jennifer have three children, Skylet, Ethan and Isabella. He is the son of Keith and Carol McWhorter of Albany and Joyce and Tony LeConte of Jackson Co., Florida.