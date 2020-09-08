Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Derby #146

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby was a strange one, for sure, but it was profitable.

Last week I noted that I was placing bets on three horses, Tiz the Law, Storm the Court and Authentic.

It was that last horse, Authentic, who ran in front of the rest of the field from the gate to the finish line, holding off Tiz the Law and the other 14 challengers to take possession of the rose blanket, while paying $18.80 on a $2 bet.

Cha-ching again for me – and I hope for you readers as well.

Let’s play a little football

The 2020 Covid – 19 football season will get underway this week across Kentucky, with our gridiron Dawgs headed to central Kentucky to take on the Pirates of Berea this Friday night.

Kick-off is set or 6:30 p.m. Central Time, and it should be a perfect night for high school football with a weather forecast calling for only a slight chance of showers with a game-time temperature at about 70 degrees.

Friday’s game will be the season opener for both teams, with Berea playing as a 1A team, while we’re 2A again this season.

The two teams didn’t meet on the field last season, but both squads finished the 2019 year with records of 7-4.

While this 2020 football season is going to be a strange one to go through, with social distancing, limited crowds, and masks for everyone not on the field, it is at least football.

Here’s hoping we get through the next three months without an outbreak and we can get the games in, followed by the playoffs.

Go Dawgs!