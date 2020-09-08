, 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky

She was born in Brownstown, Indiana, the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Jines) Ramey. She attended the Dutch Creek United Methodist Church, was a caretaker, homemaker, and a farmer.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Kelsie Scott; a daughter and son; siblings, Tom (Barb) Ramey of North Vernon, Indiana, Raymond (Janet) Ramey of North Vernon, Indiana, George (Carol) Ramey of North Vernon, Indiana, Robert (Deb) Ramey, North Vernon, Indiana, Kim (Maurice “Bud”) Steltenpohl of Seymour, Indiana.

The graveside service was conducted on Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Dutch Creek Cemetery with Brother Tom Ramey officiating.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Judy A. Ramey Scott