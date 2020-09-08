, 86, a native of Pickett County, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence in Golden Harvest Village in Albany, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Millard Coy and Marie Ollie Flowers Garrett and was also preceded in death by a son, Kenny Garrett, and a brother, Thomas Garrett.

He is survived by a sister, Geneva McWhorter; a nephew, Rick Wallace, three step-children, Sandra Clark, Karen Johnson and Rodney Thrasher. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Story Cemetery in Pickett County, Tennessee, with Bro. Carl Cross officiating.

Arrangements were by the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.

James Keith Garrett