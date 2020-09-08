, 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at VA Healthcare of Lexington

He was a Veteran of the US Army, and a member of Red Hill Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by a son, Doug Sell, a daughter-in-law, Kathy Sell, and one great-granddaughter, Grace Ann Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Ava Aaron Sell; one son Tony (Julie) Sell; a special niece, Angelia Aaron; one sister, Mary Nuszbaum, all of Albany; five grandchildren: Jazzton (London), Ashley (Kasey) Bumgardner Gaines, Patrick (Julie) Gaines, Tyler (Elizabeth) Martin, Jalen (Dipesh) Martin; seven great-grandchildren, Harrison, Brenna, Sebastian, Camden, Cohen, Grady, and Rhett.

Services were held Sunday, September 6, at Talbott Funeral Home with Alan Blackwell officiating.

Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

James Edwin “Eddie” Sell