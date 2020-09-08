Randell Byrd

, 80, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at The Medical Center – Bowling Green.

He was a member of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church and a member of Albany Masonic Lodge #206.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Byrd; two daughters, Glenda Byrd of Bowling Green and Stephanie (Tim) Hurst of Albany; one son, Randy (Tonya) Byrd of Mississippi; one sister, Joyce (Gary) Owens of Monticello, Kentucky; five brothers; Jim (Lucille) Byrd, Wendell (Sandy) Byrd and Keith Byrd, all of Albany, Ken (Regina) Byrd of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Kelly (Sandy) Byrd of Louisville, Kentucky.

Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive.

Services were held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Todd Smith officiating.

A Masonic service was held Wednesay, September 2, at the funeral home.

Final resting place in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

