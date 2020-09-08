, 58, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born on Friday, April 27, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of John Richard and Thelma Eldred Scherzer. She was of Catholic faith and a homemaker. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Scherzer.

She is survived by her mother, Thelma (Eldred) Scherzer of Swanton, Ohio; children, Justin Reed of Toledo, Ohio, Dallas Reed, Jr. of Holland Ohio, Ernest (Rachel) Reed of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Ross (Emily) Scherzer of Whitehouse, Ohio, Jeff (Cindy) Scherzer of Toledo, Ohio, Sherry (Leroy) Kozlowski of Toledo, Ohio, Barbara Deck of Michigan; her grandchildren, Delyla Reed, Tucker Reed and Mason Reed; ex-husband, Dallas Reed, Sr. of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, September, 6, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Brother Gary Cash officiating.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Karen Sue Scherzer Reed