, 92, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Jerry Brauner, and a member of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Jacklyn (Bill) Ray, of Indiana; two step-daughters, Pam Shirk, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Brenda Goff, of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. David McCarty officiating. Burial was in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Reba Rayburn Brauner