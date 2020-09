Judy (DeRossett) and David Wayne Carlton are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, September 12th, 2020.

Their children, Brian Carlton, Carolyn Guffey, grandchildren Sarah Dicken, Samantha Guffey, Colton Guffey and great-grandchild Brayleigh Dicken wish them the happiest Wedding Anniversary.

Mom and Dad, Poppy and Nanny, we have been blessed with the best parents and grandparents anyone could ever have. We Love you.