Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup is this Saturday

Are you a friend of Lake Cumberland? Then please volunteer to pick up trash along its shores during the annual Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup this Saturday, September 19, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm local time.

“We invite you to bring your family and friends to enjoy a day of community service in one of the most scenic spots in the Commonwealth,” said Tammie Nazario, President/CEO of PRIDE, a cleanup sponsor. “Lake Cumberland is a source of fun and economic development for our communities, so it makes sense that we rally together to keep it clean and beautiful.”

“When we assign cleanup spots, we will allow for social distancing between volunteer groups,” she said. “As long as volunteers stay in the group they came with, face coverings will not be necessary.”

Volunteer registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time at these locations:

Grider Hill Dock in Clinton County.

Waitsboro Recreation Area in Pulaski County.

Lake Cumberland Marina (formerly Alligator 2) and Lake Cumberland Recreation Area (formerly Alligator 1) in Russell County.

Conley Bottom Resort in Wayne County.

“At Grider Hill, Conley Bottom and Waitsboro, volunteers can pick up trash on site or ride in pontoons to shorelines further away,” Nazario said. “I want to thank Grider Hill Dock, Conley Bottom Resort and Burnside Marina for donating those pontoons.”

At each site, volunteers can begin checking in at 8:30 a.m. local time.

Volunteer groups are encouraged to pre-register, but it is not required. To pre-register, please contact the PRIDE office at 606-677-6150 or 888-577-4339 (toll free) or PRIDE@centertech.com.

At registration, volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves and safety vests. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes for climbing along the rocky shore. Life vests will be provided to all boarding the provided boats.

The cleanup is sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Cumberland, and PRIDE, which is a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental cleanup and education across southern and eastern Kentucky.

For more information, please call PRIDE at 606-677-6150 or 888-577-4339 (toll free) or visit the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/308337113714574.