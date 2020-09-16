Beck, Mullins named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars





Conlan Beck and Jaden Mullins, 2020 graduates of Clinton County High School, have been named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). To earn this honor, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and score at least a 28 composite on the ACT.

These students have also earned Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards, which they can use to continue their education beyond high school. They are eligible for $2,500 per year in KEES funds for up to four years of postsecondary education.

“I congratulate these students for achieving this honor and for having worked so hard during their high school years,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This designation is especially impressive in the face of the educational challenges presented to these students during a worldwide health pandemic. I wish them much success as they continue their education. I have no doubt they will accomplish great things.”

The designation is named in honor of the late State Senator Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997.

KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky. In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is unavailable in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

KHEAA also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans, the state’s only nonprofit, private education loan. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.