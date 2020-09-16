Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Great start for the gridiron Dawgs

The Bulldogs pressed on against Berea Friday night after traveling to the central Kentucky Pirates’ field to get the 2020 football campaign off to a great start.

Clinton County picked up a very impressive 48-14 win over the Pirates. The Dawgs, a 2A school, easily handled the 1A Pirates to get our season off to a 1-0 start.

It was the first game for both squads.

Clinton County’s season will move on to district competition this Friday night, playing host to Monroe County at Bulldog Field.

In light of this COVID-19 situation, the athletic department is opting to have Senior Night festivities as quickly as possible as each season gets underway, and this Friday night will be Senior Night for the Bulldogs (good decision).

The Bulldogs will be playing to keep an untarnished record, hoping for a 2-0 start, while they will be facing a Falcon team that will be looking to pick up its first victory on the season.

The Falcons are coming off a 27-6 loss last Friday night that came at the hands of Barren County, but bear in mind that the Trojans hit the field as a 6A class squad, so remember that Monroe County is a better team coming here than that score might indicate.

In any event, the Senior Night festivities will make for a little delay in the game’s start, but it should be a great night for football. Game time temperatures at this point look to be in the mid 50s with little or no chance of rain. Wear a jacket, take a toboggan and a blanket and enjoy some high school football.

Good luck, Dawgs!

Volley Dawgs hit the season with a split start

Congratulations are in order as well for our Volley Dawgs who evened up their record last week, losing in a season opener at Warren East, while picking up a win on the local floor against Wayne County (2-0).

The Volley Dawgs were slated to travel to Cumberland County on Tuesday afternoon of this week, then playing host to the All “A” Classic 4th Region Tournament on Saturday.

Clinton County is slated to play at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, taking on the winner of the opening matchup between Todd County Central and Russellville.

Good luck Volley Dawgs!

Congrats to the Golf Dawgs

Our Clinton County High School Golf Dawgs picked up another pair of wins in a three-way match Monday afternoon at Summer Shade.

Finishing ahead of Cumberland (194), the Dawgs and Metcalfe County were tied with scores of 172 when the teams engaged in a chipping contest to determine the winner.

The Golf Dawgs won the chip-off from a 100 yard distance when Braxton Massengale dropped a ball within five feet of the cup for the win.

Congrats again Golf Dawgs and Coach Nick Irwin.

Clinton County will finish the season this week with two away matches, at Tompkinsville and Columbia, followed by district tournament and regional tournament play in the final two weeks of September.