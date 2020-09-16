Football team moves to 1-0 after lopsided win against Berea, 48-14





The Clinton County Bulldogs took its game to Berea Friday night and picked up the one-sided victory, 48-14, and moved to 1-0 on the season.

Despite not having the normal amount of time with his team, Head Coach Rocky Tallent, now in his second year, was very pleased with the performance his team displayed.

“They exceeded expectations as far as how prepared they were,” Tallent said. “The best part of it was not being ready to play, but playing with very few penalties. We maybe had less than five penalties all game and that was the amazing part to me and my coaching staff.”

Clinton County jumped out on top of Berea early in the game and secured a 20-0 first quarter lead. The Bulldogs put the game in cruise mode for the remaining three quarters.

“We got out on them early and they couldn’t really get anything going offensively,” Tallent said. “They had a running back we were worried about before the game and we pretty much kept him bottled up early. Then we missed like six tackles and he broke for a 73-74 yard run which was by far their biggest play.”

Clinton County will be at home this week to host district opponent Monroe County Friday with kick off set for 7 p.m.

“It’s football weather this Friday night with highs of about 69 and lows of about 46,” Tallent said. “True football weather, so there shouldn’t be anybody wearing out.”

Tallent said this week’s game will be a tougher task for the Bulldogs.

“They (Monroe) lost a lot of seniors like we did last year, but they still have several more seniors than what we have this year, which gives them more experience,” Tallent said. “They know us better and we know them better with us being common opponents every year. They have some athletes, so it’s going to be a tough game Friday night. I’ll be tickled to get 30 points on the board this week. If we get 30 then I think we will be alright.”

During Friday night’s game, Chase Stines went 22 of 34 for 357 passing yards with six touch down passes. He also had one rushing touchdown for the game with one interception.

Adam Herald led the team in yardage with four receptions for 128 yards, two touchdowns and a pick on defense.

Bryson Cross had seven catches for 121 yards with four receiving touchdowns and added a pick on defense.

Nick Brown had three catches for 63 yards, Malachi Upchurch had four catches for 24 yards, Blake Melton had four catches for 21 yards and two two-point conversion catches.

