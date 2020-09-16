, 88, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany

She was the wife of the late Cletis Herbert Neal.

She is survived by one daughter, Charlene (Tim) Ford, of Byrdstown, Tennessee; one son, Mitchell (Patricia) Neal, of Monticello, Kentucky; four sisters, Hazel (Mack) Delk, of Jamestown, Tennessee, Julia Reynolds, of Pall Mall, Tennessee, Nannie Dishman and Mae Hancock, both of Monticello, Kentucky; two brothers, Carmel (Darlene) Stinson and Ray C. (Mary) Stinson, all of Monticello; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, September 15, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Michael Cooper and Bro. Dale Cox officiating.

Burial was in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Reba M. Neal