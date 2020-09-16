Frederick Hartwell Sawyers, II, 89, of Albany, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at T.J. Sampson Hospital, Glasgow, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Charles E. and Pauline Hay Sawyers.

He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of Albany Masonic Lodge #206. A Masonic service was held at the funeral home Sunday, September 13.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Lacaillade, and Betty Riddle, and one brother, Richard Sawyers.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Agnes Sawyers; one daughter, Jacqueline Sue Sawyers, of Villa Hills, Kentucky; five sisters, Mary Ann Britton, Arkansas, Margaret Harbin, Louisville, Kentucky, Shirley Aebersold, Brandenburg, Kentucky, Gaye Campbell, Irmo, South Carolina, Charleen Bolton, Lyndale, Georgia.

Services were held Monday, September 14, 2020, at Albany First Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial was in the Albany Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.