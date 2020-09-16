Philip R. Morgan, 80, retired judge and attorney, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.

He was born in Duncan Valley, a part of the Cooper community in Wayne County, Kentucky. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monticello.

A retired Kentucky Circuit Judge, he presided over the bench for many years in the Clinton County Circuit Courtroom.

He also worked as staff attorney for the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission during nine annual legislative sessions.

He is survived by his son, Adam Morgan, and grandson, Tyler Morgan, of Columbus, Ohio; his sister, Marian Adams of Monticello, Kentucky; Patti Davis, his fiancé, of Liberty, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Vena Morgan, a sister, Jackie Morgan and her son, Mark Cooper.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Elk Spring Cemetery.

Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangments.