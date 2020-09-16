Joel Kevin Groce, 64, of Huntersville Road in Albany, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at The Medical Center – Bowling Green.

He was the son of the late Joe Eugene and Betty Jo Groce and David and the late Fern Allen. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stuart Eugene Groce.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dishman Groce; his children, Isaiah Harding and Laura (Stuart) Vitatoe; a grandson, Walker Reed Vitatoe.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Groce Cemetery with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Groce Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.