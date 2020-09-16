Dickens celebrate Golden Anniversary





The children of Harvey and Ada (Asberry) Dicken happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.

Harvey and Ada were married on September 18, 1970. They have been blessed with four children, Kimberly (Casey) Shrader, Laura Ann (Ken) Roberts, Rachel (Shawn) Stinson, James “Boo” Dicken and seven grandchildren, SaraBeth Shrader, Sam Shrader, Kendra Ann Roberts (Ethan) Daniels, Kelby Stinson, Addison Stinson, Luke Dicken, and Joshua Dicken.

We are thankful and blessed to have parents who taught us what family really means, to work hard and to honor God in all we do.

Congratulations!