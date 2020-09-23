, 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

He served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from a 48-year career at Jim Cooke Buick in Louisville. He was a member of Highview Baptist Church in Louisville.

He is survived his wife, Barbara (Keeton) Coffey, of Louisville, Kentucky; his daughter, Valerie (Coffey) Harrington, of St. Leonard, Maryland; a son, Robert and (Jennifer) Coffey, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; three grandchildren; a brother, Howard Coffey, of Edmonton, Kentucky; a sister, Dorothy Parks of Owensboro, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was conducted on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Grider Memorial Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky, with eulogy by David Wells. Burial was in the Grider Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Robert Wells Keeton Scholarship Fund or the Grider Memorial Cemetery Fund (c/o 170 Fudge Hill, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717).

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

Robert Lee Coffey