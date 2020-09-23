Ruth Stockton, 80, of Albany passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Medical Center-Bowling Green.

She was the wife of the late Earl D. Stockton, and a member of Concord United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by a son, the late Donnie K. Stockton, and three sisters, Jane Messner, Gertie Smith, and Clara Burchett.

She is survived by; two daughters, Faye McWhorter and Penny (Tony) Logan, both of Albany; three sisters, Ruby Claborn and Sue Thurman, both of Albany and Joann Morgan, of Edmonton, Kentucky; one brother, Andrew Young, of Monticello, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Christy Nuetzman, Whitney Logan, and Taylor Logan; three great-grandchildren, Cole Nuetzman, Jaxson and Cayde McWhorter.

Services were held Monday, September 21, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Burial was in the Craig Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.