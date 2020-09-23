, 72, of Albany, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church, and daughter of the late Bill and Beulah Simpson.

She is survived by her husband, Ned McWhorter; two daughters; Erica (Jereme) Hill, of Albany and Cheryl (Shawn) Abbott, of Byrdstown, Tennessee; one son, David (Sherry) McWhorter of Albany; three sisters, Flossie Craig, and Patricia Wright, both of Albany and Becky King, of Monticello, Kentucky; one brother, J.D. Simpson, of Columbia, Kentucky.; five grandchildren: Taylor Sawyers, Gavin McWhorter, Keri McWhorter, McKenna Abbott, Jase Hill; two great-grandchildren: Lynnex and Lawson Sawyers.

Services were held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating. Burial was in the Clear Fork Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Helen Sue McWhorter