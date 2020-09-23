, 79, of Albany, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany.
She was the wife of the late Marvin Hay.
She is survived by a sister, Anna Margaret Humble, of Indiana; a brother, James (Janie) Perkins, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a special niece, Jessica (DeWayne) Riddle, of Albany; a host of other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was be held on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 am, at Highway Cemetery with Danny Perkins officiating.
Burial was in the Highway Cemetery.
Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.
Alice Hay