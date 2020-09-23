, 79, of Albany, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was the wife of the late Marvin Hay.

She is survived by a sister, Anna Margaret Humble, of Indiana; a brother, James (Janie) Perkins, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a special niece, Jessica (DeWayne) Riddle, of Albany; a host of other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was be held on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 am, at Highway Cemetery with Danny Perkins officiating.

Burial was in the Highway Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Alice Hay