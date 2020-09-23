, 63, of Albany, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Williams.

He is survived by his mother, Vena Williams; two sisters, Sandra (Danny) Thomas and Sharon Thrasher, both of Albany; one brother, Randall Williams, of Lafayette, Tennessee.

Services were held Thursday September 17, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Pastor Jennifer Campbell officiating. Burial was in the Lands Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Calvin Williams