, 67, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Doyle Edward Riggins, Sr. and Mada Downs.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Jones Riggins; his children, Braden Riggins and Melinda Riggins, both of Albany; his siblings, Pam Bates and Theresa Riggins of Archer City, Texas; a sister-in-law, Sarah (Dion) Suffin; special friends Christy (Roberto) Pascual Fracisco and Annetta (Carlos) Collins; several nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation and a funeral service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were through the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Doyle Edward Riggins, Jr.