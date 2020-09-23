, 62, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at The Medical Center at Albany, Kentucky.

He was the son of Ruben and Ostie (Kennedy) Smith. He was employed at Quality Express Service Station. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dee Smith, Lonzo Smith, sister, Elgie Barnes, and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Evans) Smith of Albany, Kentucky; his son, Jeffery Brown (Alex Keith) from Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Ora Lee Stearns, Georgia Reynolds, Connie Duvall, Teresa Scroggins, Lloyd “Hack” Smith, and Tony Smith of Albany, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating.

Burial was in the Five Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky,was in charge of arrangements.

Rubin “Ricky” Smith