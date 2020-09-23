, 20, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was the son of Don and Lesley (Waid) Mercer.

He was preceeded in death by his grandfathers, “Pa” Waid, Ernest Melton, and step-grandfather, Roger Mercer.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Austin James Waid (Brooklin Adkins), a niece, Izabella Grace Waid, grandmothers, Janice Waid, Janice Mercer, and many other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to defray funeral expenses may be made to Campbell-New Funeral Home.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Jordan Alan Melton