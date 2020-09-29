Important election dates

The November general election season is not only in high gear, but also winding down as the actual election day is now just over a month away, with many voters going to polling places to cast ballots on Tuesday, November 3.

Due to the high number of federal and, in many areas, local elections on the ballot, despite the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, state and county, voter turnout, in some form or another, is expected to be moderate to above normal this important election cycle.

Perhaps the most important date to remember for non-registered voters is that Monday, October 5, is the last day to register in order to be eligible to cast a ballot in this year’s November general election.

Mail-in absentee voting has been underway for the past few weeks now, with several ballots already being returned and many others mailed to potential voters across the county.

Clinton County Court Clerk Nathan Collins would like to remind voters of their options and some voting dates to remember prior to actual election day early next month.

Requests for mail-in paper ballots are still being taken. However, the deadline to make an application for a mail-in ballot is next Friday, October 9. Those applications may be made to a local county clerk’s office or online at the State Board of Elections portal at govote.com

It is important to note that once you receive a ballot in the mail, you cannot change your mind and vote in person. Paper ballots can be mailed or dropped of at the clerk’s office.

Many local voters have indicated they prefer not to vote via mail-in ballot, but rather on a machine at a polling place that will be set up at different locations.

Walk-in voting will begin at one location in the county starting Tuesday, October 13, that being at the Welcome Center on 127 North, next to King of Kings Pizza. Voting hours from that date through Monday, November 2, will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. You will be required to present a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, as required by law.

This will be the only location in the county to accept walk-in machine voting up through election day.

The new voter protocol across the state is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is pursuant to an Statement of Emergency. The process on how to hold elections was agreed upon early this year by the State Board of Elections, Secretary of State and other officials.

In a statement made last month, Collins noted “I pushed for all precincts to be open; however, our old voting machines are now considered outdated to be in compliance with the state regulation that says all counties must have a ‘paper audit trail.’ The State Board of Elections is providing us with a few new machines, but not enough to open all precincts.”

The county clerk continued, “With that being said, there will be three (3) locations to vote on Election Day. Anyone, regardless of what precinct you normally vote in, will be able to vote at either the Welcome Center, the Community Center, or the South Kentucky RECC building from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

Collins said that early voting and election day results would be announced on election night. Mail-in absentee vote results and final results will be announced on Friday, November 6, at 4 p.m. local time statewide.

Collins noted earlier that the old voting machines were all digital and did not include a physical paper ballot, but the new machines can accept up to 300 ballots with a “physical paper ballot” to verify each vote cast.

Collins noted he had to make the election plans to be in compliance with the regulations set by the Secretary of State and Governor. He said his staff would do everything possible to make this election successful and thanked voters in advance for their patience.

More details about the upcoming election, including a copy of the absentee ballot, number of people who have voted thus far, etc. will be published in an upcoming edition of the Clinton County News.

Also, anyone with questions, or needing more information about the upcoming November general election may contact the clerk’s office at 606-387-5943.