Rollercoaster Sale will likely have less activity this weekend

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale will be held this weekend with limited participation; CDC guidelines strongly encouraged

Fall 2020 is upon us and the Rollercoaster Yard Sale is not far away. However, you will find things a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC guidelines in place, which are strongly encouraged for everyone to follow.

Some of the larger areas where people have congregated with sales in years past are opting out this year, yet others will be setting up in smaller groups or individual sales.

As always, everyone is responsible for their own safety on the road and off. Sales may be scattered more this year, but there are sure to be lots of great deals where there are sales.

This year’s annual sale is already upon us, with the official first weekend of the month sale dates being Thursday through Saturday, October 1-3 and includes all of the south central Kentucky area, including Clinton County.

Details about the sale route are in the downloadable brochure, which can be found on the www.theRollerCoasterYardSale.com website, with links to each county’s Chamber of Commerce also on that page.

The sale begins and ends at any point along the route you choose.

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is always the first full weekend in October. The route covers 150 miles of some of the most scenic roads around the area that pass through many small communities and towns–each with their own uniqueness. This will be the 35th Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale. The cooler weather makes for a great time to get out and about the area and enjoy the season.

Vendors, are asked follow CDC and state guidelines for their site and are encouraged you to have hand sanitizer available for those traveling for sales. Food vendors should be sure to obtain the necessary permits.

Vendors are asked not to set up on state right-of-ways and to abide by all laws. Set up where you are visible enough for people to have time to signal their intentions to stop at your sales.

The sale route covers 150 miles through 25 communities/towns and lasts three days. You never know what you might find. Come see what treasures await your discovery this year.

For more local information, contact the Albany-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce: www.clintoncoky.com or phone 606-387-2051.

(COVID-19 Update: Due to the COVID-19 situation in 2020, it has been extremely difficult to know what is best to do concerning the sale and publicity. Barren and Monroe counties in Kentucky and Clay County in Tennessee have decided not to officially participate this year. This means some of the larger group sales have chosen not to participate, but independent yard sales are being planned.

The remaining counties either don’t have large congregate areas or they are still participating at the vendor’s discretion. Sales are still expected and many are looking forward to the event. As in every year, your health and safety are your responsibility.)