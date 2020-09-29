Fair to host day of pageants Saturday

Like all the other events slated for 2020, the Clinton County Fair has been stricken with changes and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic this summer.

Still, the Clinton County Fair Board has striven to provide at least a portion of a Fair schedule for 2020, and this weekend are holding a day of pageantry on Saturday, October 3.

Staged at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, the day will include baby shows, Little Miss and Mister, Pre-Teen, Teen and Miss Clinton County pageants.

The day begins at 10:00 a.m. with the first session of baby shows for boys and girls ages 0-12 months.

At 12:00 noon, the second session of baby show pageants will get underway for boys and girls one year through three years, as well as the four year old Tiny Miss and Mister.

The Little Miss and Mister will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Session 2;.

Pre-Teen will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the Teen pageant beginning 15 minutes after the conclusion, followed by the Miss pageants, again 15 minutes after the conclusion of the previous event.

Fair organizers noted that admission to the pageants is $5, with contract tracing information being taken at the gate.

They are also asking that at the conclusion of each pageant, fans involved are being asked to leave the fairgrounds in order to allow for cleaning and sanitizing of the area, and to allow other pageant contestants to come into the area.

Applications can be submitted online at www.clintoncofair.com or registration can be completed the day of. More information can be found on the Clinton County Fair Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ClintonCoFairKY