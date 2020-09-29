More football games halted after coach tests positive

It has been reported by the Clinton County School District that the high school football team has been forced to postpone two games due to a member of the coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19.

With the one positive test, the rest of the football team, comprised of 37 players and three additional coaches, is required to enter into quarantine.

Head Coach Rocky Tallent said the two district games against Metcalfe County and Green County are going to be rescheduled.

“It’s going to be tough though to come back on Wednesday, October 7, for a practice, then Thursday, October 8, for a walk through, then play a game on October 9, with basically one day of padded practice,” Tallent said.

Originally, Clinton County’s game against Monroe County was supposed to be held on September 18, but due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the county forcing school closure, that game was rescheduled for Thursday, October 8. Now, with the entire team in quarantine, the Thursday night game is rescheduled for Friday, October 9.

““We learned on Wednesday, September 23, that a coach at Clinton County High School tested positive for Covid-19. A required test for his employment outside the school district taken on Monday, September 21, revealed on Wednesday that he was positive, although asymptomatic,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson said. “He was careful to mask and try to distance around the players, but due to practices on Monday and Tuesday afternoon, contact tracers from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, as well as school officials, felt it necessary to quarantine the team and other coaches, so as not to promote the potential spread of the virus. The games during the quarantine of the team have been postponed and are being rescheduled.”

As of Tuesday morning, there were 45 people in quarantine from the high school, which included 37 players and four coaches from the football team.