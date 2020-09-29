CCHS Volley Dawgs capture fourth straight All ‘A’ regional title, headedn to state after Monday’s sectional win





The Clinton County Volley Dawgs will hang its fourth banner in as many years after winning the 4th Region All “A” Classic Championship on Saturday at Lindle Castle Gymnasium.

The tournament came a week later than scheduled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Clinton County’s first win came against Monroe County after receiving the first round bye in the tournament.

The Lady Volley Dawgs took on Monroe County to start its journey towards the championship with a two set win over the Lady Falcons, 25-11 and 25-10.

Todd County Central made it to the finals by defeating Russellville in the opening round, 25-9 and 25-10.

Todd County Central defeated Glasgow in the second round game, 25-23 and 25-7, in order to reach the finals against Clinton County.

The Lady Volley Dawgs won the first set 25-22 and completed the 4-Peat by winning the second set 25-17.

The Lady Volley Dawgs traveled to Whitesville on Monday afternoon to play in the 3rd/4th Region All “A” Sectional.

Clinton County defeated Whitesville Monday night in the first set, 25-21 and 26-24, in the second set. Autumn McCutchen was named player of the game.

With the win in Monday night’s sectional match, after a 2-0 win, the Volley Dawgs will continue on to the “Elite Eight” round of the All “A” Classic State Tournament that will be played in Richmond, Kentucky October 10

In the top photo, the Clinton County Volley Dawgs posed for a team photo after winning the 4th Region All “A” Classic regional tournament Saturday.

At left, Sadie Moons went up for a block during Clinton County’s semi-finals game against Monroe County.