Clinton man killed in Cumberland wreck

A single vehicle accident over the weekend has resulted in the death of a Clinton County man and another being flown to a Lexington hospital.

Thomas Dyer, 60, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday single car accident by the Cumberland County Coroner, according to Kentucky State Police Post 15 Public Relations Officer Trooper Nick Hale.

Thomas Dyer was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the single vehicle accident.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 7:39 PM, Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to the single vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Ky. 1880 and Albany Road, also known as Ky. 90.

The intersection is in Cumberland County near the Clinton County and Cumberland County boundary.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Jonathan Dyer, 37, of Albany, Kentucky, was operating a 2003 Hyundai east bound on KY 1880 when he failed to stop at the intersection of Albany Road.

Dyer crossed Albany Road and struck an earth embankment. Jonathan Dyer was transported to the Cumberland County hospital and later flown UK hospital.

Both parties involved were not wearing their seat belts.

The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Aron Jones.