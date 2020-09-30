Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Congrats to the Volley Dawgs . . .

There are now four straight All ‘A’ Classic 4th Region championship titles under the belts of our Clinton County High School Volley Dawgs and most certainly, congratulations are in order, to both players and coaches.

The new hardware in the trophy case came after the Volley Dawgs knocked off Todd County Central in the championship game Saturday at The Castle. The 25-22, 25-17 win came after we had handed Monroe County a 25-11, 25-10 loss in semi-final a match.

With the regional championship, Clinton County continues to advance in the All ‘A’ Classic, with a win Monday night against Whitesville to claim the 3rd/4th Region Sectional title, as well as the right to advance to the Elite Eight in State Tournament play later this month in Richmond.

If you haven’t already done so, notice the team photo of the proud group of Lady Volley Dawgs this week on page 1.

Congrats Volley Dawgs – you did us proud!

… and to Braxton, again

Congrats are once again in order to Clinton County Golf Dawg Braxton Massengale for his effort in last week’s All ‘A’ Classic State golf tournament.

Playing at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond, Kentucky, Braxton competed in a field of 89 golfers last Friday and finished with an even-par round of 72 to finish third overall.

I’ve played Gibson Bay several times and it’s a course that can kick your feet out from under you in a heartbeat, so Braxton’s round of 72 was just a phenomenal day. His third place finish was only three shots behind the medalist round of Kannon Tucker from Somerset High School, who finished with a three-under 69.

COVID continues to play havoc with sports

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc with life as we all know it, and sports activities arte not safe either.

The football season went into a downward spiral last week when we learned that one football coach had tested positive, resulting in 37 players and three coaches being forced into quarantine.

Athletic Director Brandon Pharis tells me he continues to work on trying to get the season restructured as far as district football games go, but it is proving to be challenging.

Word on new dates will come as soon as he can work out rescheduling for all of those games first.

The girls soccer games that were to be played Saturday at Franklin-Simpson have been canceled. The rescheduling of other games that were affected earlier have caused that issue which brought the team’s allotment of three games per week to be reached already.