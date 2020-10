McKenna Moons got under a ball during Clinton County’s game against Monroe County on Saturday, during the All “A” Classic Regional semi-finals. Clinton County won against Monroe County, 2-0, and took the championship against Todd County Central 2-0.

Sadie Moons got up for a kill during last week’s semi-final game against Monroe County. The Dawgs won the contest and took the finals for its fourth All “A” Regional Championship title in as many years.