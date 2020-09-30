James Allen “Jimmy” Johnson, 51, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in New Albany, Indiana, the son of J.B. and Helen Cramer Johnson. He was a Christian and a member of \the Dutch Creek Church of The Lord Jesus Christ and a saw mill worker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jim and Bertha Johnson Strunk, his maternal grandparents, Stewart and Margaret Cramer, his sister, Margaret Wright ,and his sister-in-law, Cathy Johnson.

He is survived by his siblings, James R. Johnson, of Madisonville, Kentucky, Stephen (Jean) Johnson of Columbia, Kentucky, Jennie (Alan) Daniel of Marble Falls, Texas, Charlotte Johnson of Burkesville, Kentucky, Kenneth (Tammy) Johnson of Albany, Kentucky, Keith (Annie) Johnson of Burkesville, Kentucky; his brother-in-law, Wendell Wright, of Edmonton, Kentucky and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with Bro. Ronnie Pitcock officiating. Burial was in the Johnson Family Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the James Allen “Jimmy” Johnson Memorial Fund to help with his funeral expenses. Contributions may be left at Norris-New Funeral Home or mailed to Norris-New Funeral Home, P.O. Box 335, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.