, 71, of Hazard, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Hazard, Kentucky.

He was a Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Reynolds, of Albany, Kentucky; two step-daughters Amanda Bertram, and Wilma (Jerry) Hancock, of Monticello, Kentucky; a special friend, Rich Heath, of Indiana; six step-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany with Bro. Terry West officiating.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany is in charge of arrangements.

William S. Reynolds