, 63, of Owensboro, Kentucky, a native of Albany, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 in Owensboro, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Ruby Woodrum and a member of Albany Eastern Star #429, Concord United Methodist Church, an affiliate member of Vine Grove United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was a District Officer of the United Methodist Women in the Elizabethtown District.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Woodrum, and two sisters, Wonda Sue Woodrum and Flonnie Cummings

She is survived by her husband, Bro. Johnny Craig; three daughters, Misty (David) Jonas, of Albany, April Craig (James) Flood, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and, Johnnie (Charles) Brown, of Louisville, Kentucky; one son, Bo Dyer, of Owensboro, Kentucky; one sister, Ellen (Lane) Cope, of Burkesville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Johnny Craig officiating. Burial was in the Craig Cemetery

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Connie Lou Craig