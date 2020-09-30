, 57, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Junior Carl and Monrie Imogene (Peercy) Pierce. He was of the Apostolic faith, and a Marine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Pierce, and a son, Jordan Pierce.

He is survived by his wife, Risper Opel Ouma, of Nairobi, Kenya; his children, Nathaniel (Brooke) Pierce of Somerset, Kentucky, Daniel (Cynthia) Pierce of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kerra Pierce of Crossville, Tennessee, Ray Lucky and Alisha Liona, both from Nairobi, Kenya; his sisters, Kathleen (David) Marcum and Pam Armstrong both of Albany, Kentucky; his grandchildren, MaKeighlee Pierce and Malaki Pierce, both of Knoxville, Tennessee, Caliber Pierce, of Somerset, Kentucky, a special sister, Stacey (Dennis) McWhorter of Albany, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends

The funeral with burial service for Carl Wayne Pierce was private with military honors conducted by Monticello D.A.V. Chapter #105, with Bro. Ronnie Gray officiating.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Carl Wayne Pierce