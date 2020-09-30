, 86, of Albany, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was a member of Lee’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Newell “Fred” Lowhorn; two daughters, Linda (Dale) Speck, of Albany; Rita (Joe) Danaher, of Nicholasville, Kentucky; one son, Jerry (Frances) Lowhorn, of Albany; two sisters, Ruby Lowe, and Frances (Gary) Ferguson, all of Albany; one sister-in-law, Joann Groce, of Cookeville, Tennessee; a special friend, Vannie Stinson; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, September 22, 2020,at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns and Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Letha Lowhorn